Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.