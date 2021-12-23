Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 2,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $43,394,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.