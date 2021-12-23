Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 94.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,980,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN traded up $13.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $659.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,288. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

