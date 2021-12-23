Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

ATI opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

