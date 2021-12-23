Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,637. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

