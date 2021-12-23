Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,034.48

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,034.48 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.26). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.40), with a volume of 82,037 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,034.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($715.75).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

