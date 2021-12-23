Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

