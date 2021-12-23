Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

