Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

