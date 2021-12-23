Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.1% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.