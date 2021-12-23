Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE ARR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,440. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$281.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.61.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

