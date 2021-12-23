Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Altria Group posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
