Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.15 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

