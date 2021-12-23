Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMTB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

