Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 5,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 147,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.