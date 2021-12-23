American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

