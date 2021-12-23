Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 43,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

