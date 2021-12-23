Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. The stock had a trading volume of 307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.