Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 7,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,169. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 83,231 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

