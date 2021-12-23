Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

