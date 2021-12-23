Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,915. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

