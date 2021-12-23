Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $319.99 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $362.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,902. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,560 shares of company stock worth $8,413,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.