Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

