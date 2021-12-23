Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average of $277.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

