Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $358.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

