Analysts Issue Forecasts for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

