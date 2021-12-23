Analysts Issue Forecasts for NGEx Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:JOS)

NGEx Resources Inc. (TSE:JOS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NGEx Resources in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NGEx Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NGEx Resources (TSE:JOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

