Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $48.50

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $92,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,115 shares of company stock valued at $861,076 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,608. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.