Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $98.67

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

