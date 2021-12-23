Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $54.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 387,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 233,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NCR by 75.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.31. 8,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,327. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

