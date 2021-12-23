Analyzing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 0.00 $1.24 million N/A N/A First United $76.78 million 1.63 $13.84 million $2.53 7.47

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Summary

First United beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.