Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

