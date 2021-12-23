Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.19. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 260,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 912,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $6,125,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

