Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.02. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 77,557 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

