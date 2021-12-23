Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 3.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 2,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 439,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 670,921 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.