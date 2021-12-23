APYSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $122,098.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

