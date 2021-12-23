argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $349.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.49.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

