argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $349.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
