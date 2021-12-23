Arion (ARION) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Arion has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $30,876.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,205,126 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

