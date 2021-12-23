Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

