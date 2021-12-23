ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 3306923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The firm has a market cap of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

