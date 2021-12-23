Arturo Rodriguez Sells 94,152 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 144,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,086. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Aterian by 183.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

