Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.28. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

