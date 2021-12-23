Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 267,275 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

