Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of General Mills worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,513,000 after buying an additional 133,549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

