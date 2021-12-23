Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,001 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

AEP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

