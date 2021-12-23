Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,517 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.83 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

