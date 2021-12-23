Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,805.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) major shareholder Emil F. Wright, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $15,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

