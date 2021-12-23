Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,574 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.