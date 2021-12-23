Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.70 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

