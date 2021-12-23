Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 20.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,567,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

